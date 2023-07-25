Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of WNS worth $50,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $295,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $11,357,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of WNS by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 290,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

