Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,624 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,995,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

EGP stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

