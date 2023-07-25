Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of NOV worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

