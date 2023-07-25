Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Universal Display worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

