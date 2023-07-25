Amalgamated Bank Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.