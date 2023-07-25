Amalgamated Bank Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after buying an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.