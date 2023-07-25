Amalgamated Bank Has $5.19 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

