Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.40 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,268,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

