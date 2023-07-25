Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,775 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.