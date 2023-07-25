US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USFD opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

