Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,274 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,032,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,175 shares of company stock worth $7,167,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.