Amalgamated Bank Has $5.21 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.27 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

