NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,230.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6,005.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,595.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

