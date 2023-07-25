Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 12,764 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evergy by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Evergy by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

