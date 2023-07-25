Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 54,964 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 235.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

