Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources



Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

