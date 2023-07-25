Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 114,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,759,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of ETSY opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

