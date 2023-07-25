Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $117.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

