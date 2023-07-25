Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $350.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.44 and a 200-day moving average of $302.89. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.