Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 106,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 15.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 46.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in V.F. by 1,420.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 131,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 123,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

