Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 233 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

