The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $386.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

