Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

