McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.