Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 677,730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

