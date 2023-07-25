Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FAPR opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.