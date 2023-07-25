Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,456 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 413,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,073.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 411,661 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHR opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

