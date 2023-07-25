Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after buying an additional 673,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

