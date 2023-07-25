iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $925.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.