Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,833,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,986 shares of company stock valued at $56,148,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.