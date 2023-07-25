Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after purchasing an additional 456,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

