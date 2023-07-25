Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

