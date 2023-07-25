Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

