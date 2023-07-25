Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

