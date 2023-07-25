Lincoln National Corp Purchases 239 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

