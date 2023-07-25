9,533 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,824 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

