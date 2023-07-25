Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 288,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 234,225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTXG stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
