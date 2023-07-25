Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

