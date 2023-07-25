Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,103,000,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.