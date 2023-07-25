The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

