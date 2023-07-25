iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

