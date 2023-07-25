OLO (OLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. OLO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

