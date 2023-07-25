IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $1.05-1.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,171,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
