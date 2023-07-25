IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $1.05-1.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,171,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

