Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

