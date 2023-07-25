Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 79.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crocs by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 817.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

