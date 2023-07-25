Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,783 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 219.8% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 44.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

