Lincoln National Corp Buys 246 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

NYSE:AMP opened at $354.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.35 and a 1-year high of $357.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

