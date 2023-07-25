The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY23 guidance at $0.98-1.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.98-$1.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.95. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

