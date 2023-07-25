Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15 to $5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

