Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.